The Gila County Board of Supervisors presented a check in the amount of $6,000 to the Payson Lodge No. 2154 Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks at its Sept. 7 meeting.
The funds are to assist the lodge with preparing Thanksgiving meals for the homebound as well as assistance with other community activities such as support of veterans, annual scholarships for Payson students, its Halloween carnival for children, clothing distribution to families in need, and its children’s shopping spree prior to Christmas.
The Payson Elks Lodge has served the Rim Country for many years — long before the Town of Payson was incorporated.
