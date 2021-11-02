Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S. — has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give at upcoming community blood drives.
C’mon Payson and Rim Country residents — lets fill our next two blood drives.
As of press time 30 appointments remained available for the drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 9 at the Pine-Strawberry Community First Baptist Church.
If that doesn’t fit your schedule, sign up for the next one, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 16 at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd., Payson. A dozen donors are still needed to fill the schedule.
Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona, announced a “critical blood shortage” and urged eligible donors to make an appointment at one of their Rim Country blood drives — or at any of seven Valley locations. The company reported being 4,000 donations short in May, and with Type-O blood especially needed. Type-O is often used in trauma situations, especially Type-O negative, which can be transfused with any blood type. According to the nonprofit, their centers have less than a four-day supply of most blood types.
Could there be a more direct, more selfless way each of us can contribute and truly help others, right here in our own communities? Healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint — a single donation can save up to three lives.
Conveniently schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541); or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Want helpful reminders about Rim Country blood drives as more of these are scheduled? Like and follow facebook.com/PaysonAzCommunityBloodDrive
