The Veterans Day federal holiday brings a slight change next week for the once-a-month Inter-Agency meeting hosted by Gila County Community Action Program.
The meeting is usually held the second Thursday, but because of the holiday, it is 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Call or email Elsa for the website or conference call number ahead of the Nov. 10 event.
The guest speaker this month is Katie Rogers, senior attorney, Begin Again Expungement Unit, Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc.
The meetings are a monthly chance to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Gila County residents.
This one-stop meeting, over an informal lunch hour chat, is usually at 11:30 a.m. the second Thursday each month. Meetings will continue to be hosted online to assure participants’ safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s time toward the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance.
The meeting is a great way to network and build collaborations with other people that are all in one place at the same time.
To request the Zoom online address or phone number for the Wednesday, Nov. 10 online and teleconference gathering, call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
