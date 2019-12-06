A man died Monday morning while hunting with his daughter north of Young.
Mark Klaas, 63, was reportedly hunting in the area of Steven’s Tank in game unit 23, located east of Payson, when his rifle accidentally went off.
Klaas was reportedly taking his backpack off to look through binoculars when the rifle, which was in the bag, “somehow went off,” said Gila County Undersheriff Mike Johnson.
A bullet struck Klaas in the femur. Klaas’ 28-year-old daughter, who reportedly works for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, tied a tourniquet on his leg and called for help.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which was in the Roosevelt Lake area looking for the body of a missing 6-year-old girl, responded and airlifted Klaas to a Scottsdale hospital. He died at the hospital, Johnson said.
