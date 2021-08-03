Jobs include “Communicable Disease Specialist” for Health and Emergency Management, with a pay range from $33,375 to $45,891 and duties assisting with routine reportable disease research and response; health care provider outreach; assist nursing staff in outbreak investigations; data management; and health communication.
Are you a mechanic, or vehicle equipment maintenance supervisor, and looking for a new workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County has posted new local jobs based in Payson and Rim Country — ranging from get-your-foot-in-the-door entry-level positions such as a “Human Resources Liaison” for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, with a pay range from $27,987 to $38,483 to technical jobs — and even a few leadership positions for department heads in upper management (supervisor at Buckhead Mesa Landfill $44,268 to $59,762). Gila County offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits — even workplace wellness programs. Read complete job descriptions and apply online at gilacountyaz.gov, from the dropdown menu choose “Human Resources,” then click “Employment” and then “Employment Opportunities” for specific jobs such as:
• Human Resources Liaison for the Sheriff’s Office, with a pay range from $27,987 to $38,483; tasks include processing job applications and screening for qualifications, scheduling and participating with interviews; conducting background checks, records checks with law enforcement agencies and FBI/DPS finger print clearance cards.
• The Sheriff’s Office also has open positions for Deputy Sheriff, with a salary range $48,806 to $65,888, and Detention Officer, with pay range $34,877 to $47,956
• Community Health Policy Analyst for the Department of Health & Emergency Management, $44,268 to $52,015. Duties range from implementing public health policy, to systems and environmental change strategies focused on teen pregnancy prevention, community wellness, chronic disease, tobacco prevention, school health, and community design.
• Clerk in the County Recorder’s Office, $25,272 to $33,722. Job duties: recording legal documents; front counter customer service; and enabling early voting and voter registration; assists with receipt of legal documents; answers customer inquiries about the recording process, liens and property searches. New hire will also manage cash, process legal documents and scan images.
• Chief Appraiser in the Assessor’s Office, $60,443 to $80,087. Value and classify taxable property within Gila County in a fair and equitable manner based on the Arizona Revised Statutes. This position performs property valuations; determines market adjustments on property; defends valuations and classifications of properties in court; provides property owners with information and explanations; answers petitions and settles legal issues.
• Communicable Disease Specialist for Health and Emergency Management, $33,375 to $45,891. Assist with infectious disease epidemiologic activities of the Health Department by managing the surveillance programs, including routine reportable disease surveillance and response; health care provider outreach; assist nursing staff in outbreak investigations; data management; and health communication, including maintaining communicable disease protocols for disease reporting and investigation and compliance with state Health Department and federal regulations. (Read more — Search using the keywords “Disease detectives” and check out Michele Nelson’s interview and feature from April 2020 posted at paysonroundup.com).
• Automotive Mechanic based in Star Valley, $34,877 to $47,956.
• Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic based in Star Valley, $34,877 to $47,956.
• Public Works Roads Supervisor based in Tonto Basin, $44,268 to $59,762.
• Equipment Operator at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, two positions available, $33,375 to $45,891
• Part-time Bailiff for Payson Justice Court, $14.06 to $19.38 per hour.
• Regional Roads Manager in Star Valley, $51,246 to $69,182.
• Star Valley Road Maintenance Equipment Operator, two positions available, $30,563 to $42,024.
