Gila County Community Action Program’s once-a-month interagency networking group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 8 online via Zoom or conference call. The featured guest speaker is Hoyt Skabelund, chief executive officer of Banner Payson Medical Center.
These online meetings repeat on the second Thursday each month, offering an opportunity to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents. Meetings continue to be hosted online to assure participants’ safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There’s time toward the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance. To request the Zoom online address or phone number for this meeting, please email Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program — ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov
