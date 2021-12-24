The Gila County Board of Supervisors has continued the once-a-month Dollar Day discount for loads taken to landfills in Payson and Globe on the second Saturday each month, but approved a change that becomes effective Jan. 8, 2022, when residents can still pay just $1 to dispose of one load up to 1,000 pounds. Truck or trailer loads weighing over 1,000 pounds will be charged $1 for the first 1,000 pounds and the existing fee rate for everything else over the 1,000 pounds.
Please bring coins or a dollar bill for loads that will cost just a buck; debit or credit cards are accepted for additional fees. Bringing $1 cash to pay for the discount is a helpful courtesy, quicker and more efficient than credit cards, and bringing that dollar avoids credit card fees and time spent to process a one dollar credit card transaction.
Landfill staff remind those planning for the next Dollar Day discount Jan. 8 to tarp, cover and secure loads of trash — state and local laws require all loads must be covered or secured — that applies to residential haulers as well as commercial, and applies on Dollar Day, too. The Dollar Day discount was created for residential users — and proof of Gila County residency is required.
Commercial haulers pay regular landfill fees. Need to confirm the landfill schedule? Call Payson’s Buckhead Mesa Landfill staff at 928-476-3350.
