There’s a famous Chinese proverb that asserts: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
Give some thought to how trees are important in your own life, and then tune-in at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 for a webinar from University of Arizona’s Gila County Cooperative Extension on how to plant a tree seedling.
“Fall is the perfect time to plant a tree seedling in Arizona,” according to webinar host Chris Jones, extension agent. “Autumn planting allows time for tree roots to get established before winter sets in and then the tree can acclimatize over the winter and be ready to grow and spread its roots in spring.”
The special guest speaker for the program is Jan Groth, the Master Gardener Instructor and Coordinator for Cochise County Cooperative Extension in Sierra Vista. She is known as one of the most passionate plant lovers in her area and is also the curator for the Discovery Gardens at UA Sierra Vista, which is Cochise County’s first educational botanical demonstration garden. It opened to the public in October 2017.
Groth will demonstrate best management practices for planting a containerized seedling. She will discuss what to look for when buying a containerized plant, how to prepare the hole for planting, how to handle the plant when taking it out of the container and putting it into the ground, plus provide direction for mulch and fertilizer.
This webinar is perfect for first timers, new residents and anyone who wants to be confident they are planting the right way. There will be time for questions and answers after the program.
Jones’ popular Garden and Country Extension Webinar Series is an innovative Cooperative Extension outreach. It has drawn a loyal and growing audience for once-a-week Zoom webinars that last about an hour, featuring various horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to life here in Gila County.
Webinar address is arizona.zoom.us/j/96319114961; but easier and more convenient direct hotlinks are at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where previous programs can be viewed — such as Winter Gardening and Payson’s New Fire Adapted Community Code. Cooperative Extension’s website (address above) has an array of links to programs, talks and resources for Rim Country gardeners. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Jones and a local network of gardeners and green-thumbed followers at facebook.com/gilaextension.
To be added to Jones’ invite list for October-November gardening and horticulture workshops, call Chris at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!