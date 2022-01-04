Did Christmas shopping and holiday season spending put a strain on your bank account?
Learn to save more money, boost your credit, take control of your expenses and reduce your stress level about money. University of Arizona Cooperative Extension’s Cate Gore hosts free weekly personal finance classes online at 5:30 p.m. each Monday.
Learn to manage a simple spending and savings plan, an occasional expenses worksheet and an adding up the extras worksheet to know just where your money goes.
Workshop topics include: Planning for Emergency Events; Costs of Debt – and Understanding Credit Score and Credit Reports.
Connect with Cate for helpful tips about budgeting and parenting on Facebook: search keywords for the group “Gila County Financial Literacy & Positive Discipline.” For questions call 928-402-8589 or email and request the website address for Monday evening forums: cgore@email.arizona.edu
