Did you know the Payson Public Library no longer charges late fees for overdue books?
Several months prior to COVID closures, libraries in Gila County discontinued charging late fees. This was not news to frequent patrons at the area’s libraries, but for those that visited only occasionally before and have made more recent trips, it was a pleasant surprise.
The discontinuation started at the end of 2018, with the last library picking up the practice was in July 2019.
The first library to discontinue fines was the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library along with the Gila County Library District, said Elaine M. Votruba, M.L.S., Public Services Librarian, Gila County Library District.
The purpose of a library is to provide materials, programs, and services to meet the informational, educational, occupational, and recreational needs of its citizens. Charging overdue fines does not support this goal and discourages the use of library materials. Fines disproportionately affect low-income families and keep them from visiting the library, she said.
“Gila County Library District encouraged our affiliates to work with their local government to eliminate this barrier, providing equal access for all residents. As a result, all eight libraries in Gila County are currently fine free. There are two exceptions regarding fines — one is there is a $1/day late fee on DVDs, and the Payson Public Library charges late fees for out of county reserves as do most of our affiliate libraries,” Votruba said.
She added it has not affected the budgets due to the Gila County Library District increase of funding to libraries to help compensate for any revenue lost.
