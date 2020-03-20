A man was rescued from Tonto Creek Saturday after driving around barricades and into the swollen creek.
Rescuers were called out to pick the driver up after his truck got stuck in the fast moving water outside Tonto Basin.
As officials were responding, a military style truck retrieved the driver safely and brought him to shore. While the county owns a similar military truck, Gila County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dennis Newman said it was not the county’s truck that picked the man up.
At its peak on Friday, March 13, the water gauge on Tonto Creek, at Gun Creek, registered the flow height at 10.5 feet, according to the United States Geological Survey website.
On Tuesday, that same gauge put the water height at 4.5 feet.
With the recent storms, the crossings remain closed. Read more about how the sheriff’s office is delivering prescriptions to residents on page 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!