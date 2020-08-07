Longtime Gila County District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin defended her seat in the Republican primary in a rough battle against challenger Hallie Overman-Jackman.
Martin had 62% of the votes cast as of Tuesday night, giving her a comfortable margin over Overman-Jackman, despite the large number of uncounted ballots still outstanding.
This was Overman-Jackman’s second run against Martin.
“I was very disappointed with the early results,” said Overman-Jackman, who blamed the “low voter turnout” for the results.
“The largest challenge (was the) COVID-19 virus,” she said. “(It’s) difficult to get my message out when you can’t meet voters face-to-face.”
The county reported a 35% voter turnout, higher than the reported 30% statewide primary turnout. Both represent a higher than usual 20% turnout in a primary held in a non-presidential election year.
Because no debates occurred, Overman-Jackman had to “depend on the local newspaper and radio to get your word out (and that) is expensive.”
Overman-Jackman ran a blistering campaign, much of it centered on the county’s years-long delay in filing state-required financial audits. The delay cost the county state and federal grant money. Overman-Jackman focused on some key findings from an auditor general’s report, including questions about the paperwork behind Martin’s travels on county business.
Martin avoided direct criticism of her opponent and asked voters to give her the chance to finish the projects she’s started, including reliable, redundant and affordable broadband, forest health and economic development.
Incumbent Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey had no opponents in the Republican primary, but both face general election challenges. Humphrey represents the mostly Democratic Globe-based district, and Cline represents a swing-district centered in Young. The northern part of the district is heavily Republican, but the district includes the Democratic San Carlos Apache Reservation.
Cline will face San Carlos tribe member Bernadette Kniffin in the general election, and Humphrey will face Globe contractor Fred Barcón.
Martin has served as a supervisor for 15 years. She blamed the problems with the years-late audits on a previous county manager, supported by the two supervisors from Globe. Redistricting after the 2010 census shifted political power in the county to the north. This broke the lock on political power previously held by Globe-Miami and the reservation precincts in the southern part of the county. The county is expected to catch up on all the missing audits by December.
Martin has a background in resource management, critical to her involvement in the Four Forest Restoration Initiative. 4FRI creates a public-private partnership to turn brush and small trees into an economically viable product. Martin was one of the original stakeholders in that groundbreaking effort and has served on regional and national supervisors associations, including at one point heading up the Eastern Arizona Counties Association.
But broadband has now become a major issue for her. She believes the internet is a critical utility, yet the community has no oversight. Instead, the Federal Communications Commission oversees broadband, leaving local providers largely free from local pressure. In Rim Country, the tenuous CenturyLink trunk line from Camp Verde to Rim Country has suffered numerous outages. Martin wants to turn the county into a broadband provider by running cable to homes in a program similar to one run in Ammon, Idaho. There, the town provides the line to the home and maintains it. Subscribers then have the choice of who will provide streaming service.
Through the new Discover Gila County website, Martin has the last ingredient to her economic development plans. She realizes Gila County has a lot to offer tourists, but if they don’t know about what attractions and activities the area offers, they won’t know to come.
Overman-Jackman sharply criticized the nearly $200,000, upfront and ongoing cost of that website, which Martin maintains remains critical to economic development and marketing efforts in a county where 14% of the jobs rely on tourism.
In this campaign, Overman-Jackman ran on the findings from delayed audits that affected the county’s credit rating and ability to qualify for grants.
“How could the county get away without doing the county audits and why are there no consequences to the supervisors?” she asked.
Despite the challenges, Overman-Jackman saw an upside.
She said she met so many of the county residents, “I had the opportunity to make many new friends.”
