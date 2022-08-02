Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds dog owners that an up-to-date rabies vaccine is required for your dog to be licensed — and that an annual license is required by law. A license is essential to prove ownership if your stray dog ends up at the shelter.
Are your pets microchipped? If they aren’t, consider this: only 22% of lost dogs without a microchip get reunited with anxious owners, and that number drops to just 2% for stray cats.
Low-cost vaccines, preventative care, microchipping and even nail trimming are all available when PetVet mobile clinics visit Payson and setup outside the Tractor Supply store, 510 E. Hwy. 260, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 24, and also Sept. 7 and 21.
Keep your dogs and cats protected and up-to-date on vaccines essential to guard against rabies, feline leukemia, Bordetella and distemper.
Did you know there’s even a snakebite vaccine that can help dogs survive being bitten by a rattler? Pre-treatment with the snakebite vaccine also reduces your pet’s pain and suffering — and the overall cost of treatment if bitten, too. No appointments are needed, but call PetVet Mobile Clinic staff at 800-427-7973 if you have questions about specific services – or visit petvet.vippetcare.com/services-pricing.
