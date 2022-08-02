rabies

Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds dog owners that an up-to-date rabies vaccine is required for your dog to be licensed — and that an annual license is required by law. A license is essential to prove ownership if your stray dog ends up at the shelter.

Are your pets microchipped? If they aren’t, consider this: only 22% of lost dogs without a microchip get reunited with anxious owners, and that number drops to just 2% for stray cats.

