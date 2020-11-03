Election Day is here if you haven’t yet voted by mail or cast an early ballot, you have between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. today to let your voice be heard.
Voters with early ballots who did not submit them by the Oct. 30 deadline, can still turn them in Election Day at a vote center or the individual’s polling place.
A vote center is a polling location in which any voter may receive their ballot on Election Day and lawfully cast it. Gila County has six vote centers, and any registered voter can vote at any of them. There are 11 precinct polling sites where residents within the precinct boundaries can cast ballots.
The following have been designated as vote centers/polling places:
Northern Gila County Vote Centers
Payson Vote Center 1, Expedition Church, 302 S. Ash St.
Payson Vote Center 2, First Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway.
Payson Vote Center 3, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
Star Valley Vote Center, Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260.
Northern Gila County Polling Places
Gisela: Tonto Valley Bible Church, 526 S. Valley View Drive.
Pine Strawberry East and Pine Strawberry West: First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87, Pine.
Tonto Basin: Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 Highway 188.
Whispering Pines: East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 N. Houston Mesa Road.
Young: Pleasant Valley Community Center, Highway 288.
Zane Grey: Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 E. Christopher Creek Loop.
Remember to bring a sample ballot for reference (if needed) and voter registration card.
trump only cares about millionaires and billionaires.
