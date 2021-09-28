The new county complex in Payson is nearing completion, but will be completed in two phases because of supply chain issues.
District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen said the building “will allow Gila County to provide new services in Payson including Superior Court jury trials and provide a venue for public meetings that require a large occupancy level.”
The 11,000-square-foot complex will provide offices for the recorder and assessor teams, offices for elected officials, and include a meeting room that will serve as a board of supervisors’ meeting room, superior courtroom, and allow for other public meetings.
The building contract requires for all the work to be completed by April 7, 2022. The work has been progressing ahead of schedule, but because of unavailability of HVAC components the building will open in two phases. The assessor and recorder offices will be moved to the new complex in early December and at that time, these services will be provided from the new complex. The rest of the building will be ready for occupancy in early February 2022, said Assistant County Manager Homero Vela, who is overseeing the facility improvements.
Recent Milestones
• Aug. 12: Exterior Store Front, Glass and Glazing – Complete
• Sept. 13: Building Hardscape – Complete
• Sept. 14: Insulate North and South Exterior Walls – Complete
• Sept. 16: Fine Grade Off-Site – Complete
• Sept. 20: Drywall and Texturing – Complete
• Sept. 20: Install Parking Lot Lighting – Complete
• Sept. 22: Transformer Set and Landed – Complete
Currently, the county, in an agreement with the Town of Payson, is reconfiguring Frontier Street to allow for two-way traffic and a “right turn only” onto Beeline Highway is underway. The lane allowing traffic from Beeline onto Frontier, westbound, will open on Oct. 1 and the eastbound lane — Frontier to Beeline — is scheduled to open on Oct. 15.
Vela said building construction taking place in October includes landscaping, which will include 26 trees, 165 shrubs, and 88 perennials; siding; pavement; carpet; tile work; doors and paint.
November work will include inspections; punch list work; and mechanical work (HVAC).
The building that currently houses the assessor and recorder offices, at the corner of Colcord and Frontier, will be demolished in early December and this area will be converted to a parking lot with targeted completion April 1, 2022.
