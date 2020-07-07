Chambers and Wolak
Gila County photo

Judge Bryan Chambers, left, swears in Judge David Wolak. Wolak joined the Gila County Superior Court as judge pro tempore July 1, replacing Gary Scales, who retired June 30. After a 13-year career in law enforcement, Wolak attended Rutgers School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Arizona in 1995. He served four years as a prosecutor for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. During a three-year stint in private practice, he worked as a contract public defender for Gila County. Wolak transitioned to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in 2003. During his time with the Attorney General’s Office, he worked three years in liability management before spending the last 13 years representing the Department of Child Safety in Gila and Pinal counties. He will handle all types of cases ranging from child support enforcement to criminal matters. Wolak owns a residence in Gila County and has treated Gila County as a second home for a number of years.

