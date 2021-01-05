This week brings the dawn of a new year — are you in the job market or considering a career change? Gila County has more than two dozen jobs posted, ranging from part-time hourly work paying $13.46 to $18.50, to upper-management department head leadership salaried between $77,142 and $102,214. County government offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits — even workplace wellness programs.
Read complete job descriptions and apply online at gilacountyaz.gov. From the drop-down menu choose “Human Resources,” then click “Employment,” and then “Employment Opportunities” for specifics on these and other openings:
• Director, Community Development Department, based in Payson with salary range from $77,142 to $102,214; administers community development activities in the unincorporated areas of Gila County; ensures that county ordinances regulating land use, zoning, and building safety reflect the community’s strategic direction and that policies and procedures are in place to provide fair, effective and efficient administration of these ordinances.
Provides strategic direction and leadership to the Community Development team to ensure staff are motivated, trained and equipped to perform effectively. The position writes reports, updates and interprets ordinances, makes presentations, liaises with other governmental agencies including federal, state, municipal and county jurisdictions. Oversees the functions of Code Enforcement, Planning and Zoning, and Building Safety divisions and ensures staff have adequate training and equipment to perform effectively. Ensures that the Zoning Ordinance, the Master Comprehensive Plan, the Building Code Ordinance, and other ordinances and regulations are updated to reflect current state and federal laws.
• Communicable Disease Specialist working for Health & Emergency Management in either Globe or Payson; salary range between $33,375 and $45,891. Join the Public Health Department team managing pandemic surveillance programs, including routine reportable disease surveillance and response, health care provider outreach; assist nursing staff in outbreak investigations, data, management and health communication, including maintaining communicable disease protocols for disease reporting and investigation and compliance with state health department and federal regulations.
• Senior Planner based in either Payson or Globe working for Community Development at a salary from $48,806 — $65,888. Handles applications for development plans, zoning changes, variance requests, use, temporary, and conditional use permits, subdivisions, the addition of special use districts, and reviews minor land divisions and lot line adjustments for zoning ordinance compliance. Manages the implementation of complex planning and zoning projects. Prepares for and attends to pre-application meetings, provides training for Planning and Zoning commissioners and Board of Adjustment board members, and makes presentations at various meetings. Oversees the implementation of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and updates the plan as required utilizing input from both internal and external sources. Record-keeping of public input and presentation actions; preparation of activity reports, prepares staff reports for and presents to the Board of Supervisors, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Board of Adjustments. Drafts new ordinances, ordinance modifications, policy statements, and insures alignment with the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Plan and consults with the County Attorney to insure compliance with state statues. Establishes and maintains effective working relationships with citizens, citizen groups, neighborhood leaders and associations, elected officials and other county departments interpreting, analyzing and resolving difficult neighborhood issues as well as educating the public on the uses of their property.
• Part-time Community Health Specialist, Health & Emergency Management, based in Payson with an hourly rate from $13.46 to $18.50 per hour, a reliable resource for community members by providing education on health and well-being. Job duties include interacting with the public on a regular basis and implements curricula that promotes healthy behaviors, develop ways to reach various county populations through presentations, media and one-on-one counseling. Coordinate and/or attends community events promoting health and well-being. Administers clinical services as needed. Required skills? Creative writing, customer service, public speaking (large groups), presentation (small to medium groups), persuading and influencing, diversity awareness, time management and multi-tasking.
• Accounting Clerk Specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, Globe or Payson, $30,563 — $42,024; facilitate accounting operations of the Sheriff’s Office to ensure compliance with all state and federal laws and county and internal policies and procedures. Administers payroll, schedules examinations, maintains files, compiles report data, audits and assists with grant, budget, and hiring administration. Processes and reviews payroll weekly; creates payroll authorizations; tracks employee work status and salary; reviews and monitors employee accrual balances and monitors employee leave requests. Monitors employee leave; tracks FMLA paperwork and Industrial claims to ensure proper paperwork has been filed; maintains employee medical files.
More Rim Country jobs with Gila County:
• Justice Court Clerk, $29,247 - $40,214
• Construction Project Manager for Public Works Engineering, $53,808 - $72,641
• Regional Roads Manager for Public Works, based in Star Valley, $51,246 - $69,182
• Plans Examiner for Community Development, $46,482 - $62,750
• Star Valley Road Maintenance Equipment Operator (hiring for 2 positions), $30,563 - $42,024
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!