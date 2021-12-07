January 1 brings the New Year – and Gila County government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from entry-level clerk positions to department directors.
Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application system that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs – whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history and that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV – efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that in which you may be interested. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
We’re Hiring
Are you a mechanic, or vehicle equipment maintenance supervisor, and looking for a new workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County this week posted new local jobs based in Payson and Star Valley, ranging from get-your-foot-in-the-door entry-level clerk positions to equipment operator at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, with salary ranging from $34,610 to $47,589; part-time work such as the Payson Justice Court Bailiff to be paid $14.58 to $20.05 per hour, or a Public Works’ automotive mechanic in Star Valley, a job listed with a salary range from $36,168 to $49,731. Among the more unique jobs with Gila County is Communicable Disease Specialist with Health and Emergency Management, a pay rate from $34,610 to $47,589, monitoring routine reportable disease surveillance and response – in effect helping mitigate COVID-19. Read the complete job description and apply online.
Other Payson jobs include:
• Part-Time scalehouse attendant at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, a temporary position paid $12.23 per hour
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $48,202 — $65,072
• Road Maintenance Equipment Operator, three separate jobs, one each in Star Valley, Tonto Basin, Young, $31,694 — $43,579
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 — $91,563
• Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic (senior), $37,795 — $51,969
• Justice Court Clerk, $30,329 — $41,702
• Juvenile Clinical Mental Health Therapist, $53,142 — $71,742
• Juvenile Detention Officer, $36,168 — $49,731
• Permit Technician for Community Development, $31,694 — $43,579
• Public Health Nurse — a contract job paid from $35 — $45 per hour
• Public Works Roads Supervisor in Star Valley and another in Young, $45,906 — $61,973
• Human Resources Liaison for the Sheriff’s Office, $29,023 — $39,906
The Sheriff’s Office also has open positions for Deputy Sheriff, with a salary range from $50,612 to $68,326, and Detention Officer, with a pay range from $36,168 to $49,731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!