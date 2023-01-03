casa pix

CASA of Gila County strives to recruit community members willing to be trained and supported as they serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for a child living in foster care due to abuse or neglect.

A CASA volunteer gets to know the child, learns about the struggles they face and advocates for their needs and best interest while they are in foster care. CASA of Gila County is in dire need of additional volunteers to meet the number of children from this county. To learn more, please like-and-follow facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA.

