CASA of Gila County strives to recruit community members willing to be trained and supported as they serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for a child living in foster care due to abuse or neglect.
A CASA volunteer gets to know the child, learns about the struggles they face and advocates for their needs and best interest while they are in foster care. CASA of Gila County is in dire need of additional volunteers to meet the number of children from this county. To learn more, please like-and-follow facebook.com/GilaCountyCASA.
Becoming a CASA volunteer requires no special background or education. People from all cultures and professions as well as all ethnic and educational backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Once accepted into the program, the applicant receives all necessary training in courtroom procedures; social services; the juvenile justice system and the special needs of abused and neglected children.
Requirements include:
• Be at least 21 years of age.
• Willing to complete necessary background checks.
• Complete pre-service training, and
• Be willing to commit to the CASA program until your first case is closed.
All volunteers must complete a 30-hour pre-service training, which the CASA of Arizona office provides at least once a month in person at various locations throughout the state. Hotels and mileage reimbursement is provided for academy attendees. There is also a virtual option for training. Apply today and you can start training in January or February, based on your schedule.
