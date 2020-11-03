Gila County Sheriff’s Office personnel are participating in No Shave November — raising money for charity. The funds raised support the sheriff’s office “Shop With A Hero” holiday event where kids from low-income families are invited out to free breakfast and a shopping trip with deputies to buy gifts for their families.
“Last year our fundraiser sponsored two dozen kids in Globe and Payson. Our goal this year is to double our sponsorship for children due to the drastic impact that COVID-19 has had on families within Gila County,” said Deputy Mark Highstreet, Northern Patrol’s Field Training Deputy.
Lawmen who participate must buy-in with at least $20 and submit a scruffy selfie is required at month’s end. The community are invited to sponsor an unshaven officer — or donate to the overall program with a check or money order made out to the Gila County Sheriff’s Posse — and note that the donation is for the No-Shave November program.
Mail checks or money order to No Shave November / Shop with a Hero c/o Gila County Sheriff’s Posse, 702 S. McLane Rd., Payson, AZ 85541.
