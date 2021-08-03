Distance learning, cancellation of athletics, arts and culture — COVID-19 and quarantines — how can you help your kids cope with stress and depression? Teachers, parents and guardians are welcome to join a free online forum at 6 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 17 on Zoom.
Hosted by La Frontera Arizona EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, the forum will explore ways to support teens who are grappling with mental health challenges, how to talk to them about alcohol, drugs and peer pressure.
The forum is free, and organizers hope more teachers, parents and guardians from throughout Payson and the Rim Country will attend, learn together and share. For details or to have the Zoom website address conveniently sent to you, email Stefanie.Cary@lafrontera-empact.org
