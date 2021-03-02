What a stressful year the past 12 months have been with school closures and distance learning; cancellation of athletics, as well as arts and cultural events.
How can you help your kids cope with stress and depression? Teachers, parents and guardians are welcome to join a free online presentation at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, presented monthly on Zoom by Stefanie Cary, of Frontera Arizona EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center. The program explores ways to support teens who are grappling with mental health challenges, how to talk to them about alcohol, drugs and peer pressure. The program is free, to sign up and have the Zoom website address conveniently emailed to you, email
“We talk about how to support teens through anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges,” said Cary.
“We will also discuss how to talk to teens about drugs and the dangers of self-medicating. This has always been such an important topic, but has become especially pertinent during the pandemic. Email me for the Zoom information. Let us continue to foster an environment where teens feel comfortable in their own skin and supported through life’s challenges.”
Other programs
March 24: Tips to Handle Pandemic Stress
EMPACT hosts a variety of online workshops — one of the most popular repeats from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 24 explaining how stress may be affecting you, offering ways to manage your stress, and describing resources available to get more support.
Also starting in March are “mindfulness drop-in groups” for a half-hour at 2 p.m., Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays with guided mindfulness activities designed to help you take a break in your day, relax — and de-stress.
For links, search Facebook using keywords: La-Frontera-Empact-Suicide-Prevention-Center.
About EMPACT
EMPACT was founded in 1987 to address life-threatening behaviors by providing prevention, treatment, and emergency services. An acronym for Emergency Mobile Pediatric and Adolescent Crisis Team, initiatives began with “Teens Talking to Teens” in 1988. EMPACT’s Survivors of Suicide support program began with the inception of the agency. The Crisis Department and first Suicide Prevention Hotline were established in 1990 (its 24-hour crisis hotline is 480-784-1500)
EMPACT – by the numbers
• Answers over 40,000 crisis calls per year
• 45% of calls involve suicide as the primary issue
• Over 96% of these callers report improvement by the end of their first call to the hotline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!