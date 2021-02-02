You’ve probably seen photos of Tommie Martin on the job during the past 16 years that she spent as a Gila County Supervisor – but have you seen the cute picture of her beaming and posing as a teen-age rodeo queen; or smiling while holding a rifle and socializing with Ethiopian tribesmen; or this Arizona cowgirl astride a camel on that same trip?
So many were shocked and saddened at the news that Tommie Rae Cline Martin passed just before Christmas. This week her family shared links to a tribute page online filled with photos and spanning a singularly unique lifetime. Make sure your computer audio is turned up when you explore the page – don’t miss a playlist including some of her favorite gospel songs: “Will the Circle be Unbroken” by Joan Baez; “Do Lord” by Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers; “I'll Fly Away” by Joey & Rory.
A public memorial gathering surely would have drawn an overflow crowd; pandemic precautions rule that out, for now – but family and friends will be invited to a joyous celebration of her life later in 2021, on a date to be announced, once it is appropriate and safe for large crowds to gather again. For now, though, here’s an invitation to the website:
Got a favorite memory about Tommie to share? Add your anecdote to dozens who have already signed the guestbook. "Tommie, eldest daughter, big sister, leader, kindness with a touch of toughness that inspired all of us who were blessed in knowing you – love to all your family and your many, many friends,” wrote one.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tommie’s memory to any non-profit or charity in the Payson-Pine area. She was an advocate for children, the arts, pets (particularly cats); and the outdoors including rodeo and competition shooting, the homeless and the Tonto Natural Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!