Last month Gila County Health and Emergency Management hosted open forums in Payson and Globe-Miami asking residents who’ve been affected by opioid use disorder to share their experiences, thoughts and suggestions. There were six forums — half of them tailored to friends, family and caregivers; the other half to first responders and professionals.
Now residents are invited to an evening town hall meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Mazatzal Casino Hotel & Casino. It’s free to attend, but organizers appreciate advanced registration online at https://www.facebook.com/gilacohealthem. Difficulty signing up? Town Hall organizer Kayle Lathrop adds that those interested may call or text her in order to RSVP at 928-961-3608.
At the meeting, Gila County Health and Emergency Management staff will present findings from the Opioid Use Disorder Focus Groups (this week’s forum is the “rain date” for the one canceled by heavy rain and flooding three weeks ago).
Attend the Thursday evening town hall to share your story, voice your concerns, and hear from others.
Since 2017, Arizona Department of Health Services has attributed more than 9,900 deaths to opioids, more than 73,000 overdoses — and 2,800 cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome: withdrawal and other aftereffects when babies are exposed to drugs in the womb before birth. The rising number of deaths represents a 15.8% increase in total opioid deaths since 2017, and a 198% increase since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!