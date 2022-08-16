opioid epidemic
Last month Gila County Health and Emergency Management hosted open forums in Payson and Globe-Miami asking residents who’ve been affected by opioid use disorder to share their experiences, thoughts and suggestions. There were six forums — half of them tailored to friends, family and caregivers; the other half to first responders and professionals.

Now residents are invited to an evening town hall meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Mazatzal Casino Hotel & Casino. It’s free to attend, but organizers appreciate advanced registration online at https://www.facebook.com/gilacohealthem. Difficulty signing up? Town Hall organizer Kayle Lathrop adds that those interested may call or text her in order to RSVP at 928-961-3608.

