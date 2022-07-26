Editor’s note: Hallie Overman Jackman did not attend the July 12 Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s forum for the District 1 Gila County Supervisor candidates, which was covered in the July 15 Roundup. We are running her profile now. Read more about what Christensen and Kissee had to say at the forum by visiting payson.com or picking up the July 15 paper at the Payson Roundup, 708 N. Beeline Highway.
Hallie Overman Jackman wants to be the District 1 Gila County Supervisor.
She says her opponents, incumbent Steve Christensen and challenger Sherra Kissee, are both nice people, but she believes she is head and shoulders above them as the best representative for northern Gila County.
“I’ve lived in Payson for more than 25 years and been deeply involved in the community,” Overman Jackman said.
Among her community endeavors are: Rim Country Rotary, member since 2000, past president and secretary; Payson Area Food Drive; Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation, present vice president and past secretary; Magic on the Mountain Christmas Decorations Green Valley Park, co-chair; Heritage Festival Chair 2008 and 2009; past treasurer of Payson Community Kids; 125th Payson August Rodeo, hospitality chair; former zoning commissioner for the Town of Payson; Arizona Planning Association, member Board of Directors.
She said this level of involvement in the community is also a factor in making her the best choice for a supervisor. She knows many people and knows who to go to for help to get things done.
“I am a proud Payson resident; business owner; wife; mother; and grandmother. My husband and I are the proud parents of five children and six beautiful and talented grandchildren. Three of our children and their families live and work in Payson, and three of our grandchildren attend Payson area schools and the other two grandchildren are attending college. Our son, a Payson High School graduate, is attending medical school,” she said.
Overman Jackman worked in radio and the promotion business for 14 years and then entered the jewelry business. “I started as a store manager for a major jewelry chain and then worked in design and sales for a diamond importer for more than 20 years. When I moved to Payson, I opened Total Business Solutions, a payroll and accounting company and I also went into land development, developing the Green Valley Subdivision,” she said.
Overman Jackman said after living in Payson for more than 20 years, she had heard about alleged corruption in Gila County, “but when I saw the latest Arizona Auditor General’s report, I had to get involved and stop the misuse of our public money and nepotism that has been going on for many years.”
She said the county was eight years behind on filing its audits with the state and while it is now current, she said, “I think there’s a huge lawsuit there over the loss of millions of dollars (the county could have sought and received had the audits been current).”
Overman Jackman said she is also concerned about the amount of money the county spent on developing the website, Discover Gila County and the salaries it paid for two assistant county managers.
“I want to see taxpayers’ money spent appropriately and make sure northern Gila County gets its share.”
She said more than 90% of the county’s revenue comes from northern Gila County, “So much comes out and we have so little representation.” She said she also feels local businesses are not getting the support they should from the county.
Overman Jackman also has an issue with the fact that in spite of being promised jury trials would be held in the new county facility in Payson, none have taken place there yet, so the county is still paying the cost to have northern Gila County jurors travel to Globe for trials.
Other issues of concern:
• County manager James Menlove being appointed clerk of the board instead of the chief deputy clerk of the board, Melissa Henderson. She said she heard from county employees who couldn’t believe the move.
• Why the Gila County Sheriff’s Office has such bad insurance.
• Property taxes are too high. “I’m afraid we have a lot of senior citizens who are not going to be able to pay the taxes and end up losing their homes. I’d also like to see taxes eliminated for our veterans.”
• Election drop boxes are not needed, a mailbox is a drop box.
• The forest around the C.C. Cragin Reservoir needs to be thinned. “I went up there and saw trees had fallen in it. Tanner Henry, the town’s water department director, told me if something isn’t done, it could have a serious impact on Payson’s water.”
• The county needs to do more to help people make their property Firewise.
“I will be an advocate for aggressive forest management,” Overman Jackman said.
“I’ve asked the various forest managers that have been assigned to the Tonto National Forest how it is to work with the county supervisors. Every one of them has said they are great to work with. I’d rather know the supervisors kept the Forest Service’s feet to the fire. What being easy to work with says to me is they are pushovers. I am not going to be one that goes along to get along,” Overman Jackman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!