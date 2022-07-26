Hallie Overman Jackman

Hallie Overman Jackman is running for Gila County District 1 Supervisor against incumbent Steve Christensen and challenger Sherra Kissee.

Editor’s note: Hallie Overman Jackman did not attend the July 12 Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce’s forum for the District 1 Gila County Supervisor candidates, which was covered in the July 15 Roundup. We are running her profile now. Read more about what Christensen and Kissee had to say at the forum by visiting payson.com or picking up the July 15 paper at the Payson Roundup, 708 N. Beeline Highway.

Hallie Overman Jackman wants to be the District 1 Gila County Supervisor.

