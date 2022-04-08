Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S.—has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give April 15 or April 25 in Payson.
Appointments are still available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 15 when Vitalant staff and volunteers return to Payson for the community’s next blood drive at Banner Payson’s community room, 215 N. Beeline Highway. A donation can save up to three lives. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org: search by zip code 85541 or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Vitalant supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona and urges Payson and Rim Country donors to offset a statewide “critical blood shortage.”
Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross report that during 2021-2022 the supply has dropped to the lowest level in years, in part because COVID-19 sickened so many Arizonans, making them ineligible to donate blood while they were unwell.
Another Rim Country blood drive is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, April 25 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, Payson.
Healthy donors are welcome, regardless of vaccinated or unvaccinated status. Donors with Type O blood are especially needed because that universal type of blood is used to treat emergencies and trauma.
