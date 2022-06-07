Vitalant—which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S.—has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.
Appointments are still available – dozens of donors are urgently needed – when Vitalant staff and volunteers return to Payson for the community’s next blood drive. The drive is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, June 10 at Banner Payson’s High Country Seniors’ Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. A single donation can save up to three lives.
Signup online to give a pint and schedule your appointment at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Vitalant supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona and urges Payson and Rim Country donors to offset a statewide “critical blood shortage”.
Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross report that during 2021-2022 the supply has dropped to the lowest level in years, in part because COVID-19 sickened so many Arizonans, making them ineligible to donate blood while they were unwell.
Future blood drives include:
• 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 at the Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd., Payson
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 at Culver's of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 19 at the Payson Ranger Station
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, July 25 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson
Want helpful reminders about Rim Country blood drives as more of these are scheduled? Like & follow facebook.com/PaysonAzCommunityBloodDrive. Healthy donors are welcome, regardless of vaccinated or unvaccinated status. Donors with Type O blood are especially needed because that universal type of blood is used to treat emergencies and trauma.
