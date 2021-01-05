Giving blood is possibly the most direct and selfless way we can each contribute right here in our own communities – and 28 donors are still needed for Payson’s next blood drive Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the dining hall of the Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd. Healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint; your donation can save up to three lives – and as an added and personal bonus, each pint gets tested for the presence of antibodies to COVID-19. Pick from your choice of time slots, schedule your own appointment conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541); or call 877-25-VITAL.
You want to donate, but are unavailable on that day? Sign-up for the next one, Jan. 25, when more than 100 donors are need during a 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. drive at Payson Community Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260.
Donations are urgently needed
The American Red Cross is scrambling to make up for cancellation of 13,000 blood drives across the United States, an unprecedented loss of 400,000 donations.
Want helpful reminders about Rim Country blood drives as more of these are scheduled? Like and follo facebook.com/PaysonAzCommunityBloodDrive.
COVID-19 testing is an added bonus. Many believe they may have contracted and recovered from COVID-19; or never had symptoms, both Vitalent and the American Red Cross announced recently that all blood donations are being screened for antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Vitalent sponsors both blood drives here in Payson and reports, “We are providing this test to help find donors who are positive for antibodies, and who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. Whether you test positive or negative for antibodies, we’ll provide you with your antibody test results.”
Those with specific questions about blood donations, plasma or COVID-19 precautions can read more at bloodhero.com.
