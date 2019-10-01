Looking for a “one-stop meeting” chance to connect with representatives from dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents over an informal lunch hour? Payson’s once-a-month Inter-Agency Network meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. These meetings are the second Thursday of each month. Attendance varies from 20 to 45 people, representing a cross-section of agencies, organizations, groups and businesses that provides services to the public.
“Guest speakers each month update the group on services they provide, or teach us about programs and resources available,” said Dorine Prine, Gila County Community Action Program.
“We have time toward the end of the meeting for everyone to share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance. This meeting provides a great way to network and build collaborations with other people that are all in one place at the same time. This makes it easy to meet people who make a difference, have an effect, and represent our community and residents,” she said.
For more information, or to be added to the email list for once-a-month meeting reminders and updates, call Elsa Bobier, Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
