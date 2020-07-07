Learn about the Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force Thursday, July 9 when Janell Sterner is the guest speaker at Payson’s once-a-month interagency meeting.
The forum starts at 11:30 a.m., online and also by teleconference due to the COVID-19 limit on groups and requirements for social distancing.
This is a “one-stop meeting” chance to connect with representatives from dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents. To get on the email invite list, the online link or the dial-in phone number, call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192, or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
“Guest speakers each month update the group on services they provide, or teach us about programs and resources available,” said Dorine Prine with the Gila County Community Action Program.
“There’s time toward the end of the meeting for everyone to share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance. This meeting provides a great way to network and build collaborations with other people that are all in one place at the same time. This makes it easy to meet people who make a difference, have an effect, and represent our community and residents,” she added.
