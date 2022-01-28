The new county complex in Payson is up; the parking lot paved and striped; and a banner is announcing the assessor’s and recorder’s offices are open inside. What about the other offices scheduled to occupy the structure?
Back in September 2021, Homero Vela, assistant county manager, who is overseeing the facility improvements, said the rest of the building will be ready for occupancy in early February 2022.
James Menlove, Gila County manager, commended the dedicated facilities department staff for overseeing a contract with CORE Construction over the past year. He’s eager to recognize all partners in the project when the county celebrates the opening of the 11,000-square-foot Gila County Payson Complex at 707 S. Colcord Road.
“The multi-purpose building will house the board of supervisors, treasurer’s office and the school superintendent,” Menlove said.
He added it is an innovative building “cross-purposed” to better serve superior court too, with space for superior court jury trials.
“Our new county complex is a great addition to the community, as well, intentionally designed with space and ITV to support community meetings. The primary purpose is to hold Gila County supervisor board meetings,” Menlove said.
Supervisor Steve Christensen, District 1, and Cheryl Sluyter, his executive assistant, will move into their new offices at the facility. Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey, along with Menlove, will have offices in the new building and use them when they attend to county business in the Payson area.
Gila County Treasurer Monica Wohlforth will also have an office and plans to provide service shortly after official opening of the facility, but the hours of operation have not been finalized.
The new building provides for co-workspace offices that county staff will use when they travel to Payson and provide temporary offices for court officials during jury trials.
Community Development continues to operate out of the 608 E. Highway 260 location near Fargo’s; and for the time being, Community Action Program staff will continue to operate out of the current site at Twin Pines Shopping Center.
Gila County Health Department offices in Payson are at 110 W. Main St.
“This is an exciting time for Gila County. We now have a facility large enough to host high interest board meetings and jury trials,” said Christensen.
“We will also make the board room available for public meetings that serve the public interest,” he added.
The contract calls for a west parking lot, on the property that was occupied by the assessor’s and recorder’s satellite offices to be completed by April 1, 2022.
Landscaping of the entire site is to include 26 trees, 165 shrubs, and 88 perennials.
As part of the project, the county, in an agreement with the Town of Payson, reconfigured Frontier Street to allow for two-way traffic with a “right turn only” onto Beeline Highway.
Construction of the building was initially scheduled to be completed in April 2021, but with supply chain problems due to COVID-19, the completion date was pushed back to September 2021, but work was not finished until December 2021, again due to supply chain issues.
While the county complex construction in Payson has had a few glitches along the way, it is the culmination of 15 years of work. Starting in 2007, there were efforts to get a bond approved to build a new Northern Gila County Center. The failure of the bond began the search for patchwork, remodeling and expansion solutions, along with several studies and conceptional drawings.
When the bond failed, the supervisors, the staff of the court system, sheriff and constable all expressed the lack of security at the courts and jail was a major concern. The county attorney needed more space so staff could be in one place. Health and emergency services personnel said lack of space was their most pressing need.
Only a single project for Payson was completed by 2014: the District 1 Supervisor’s office and Community Development office were moved to 610 E. Highway 260.
Concerns remaining at the time:
• Remodel of the Payson jail to provide adequate security, more detention space, improved booking and visitation areas, plus meal preparation, non-emergency medical and laundry facilities
• Provide video visitation system in Payson jail, enabling Payson area residents to visit inmates in Payson and Globe jails
• Provide more area and security capabilities for both Payson and Globe courthouses
• Consolidate the physical location of the county attorney staff in both Payson and Globe
Later, the assessor’s and recorder’s satellite offices occupied a modular-type structure north of the Payson GCSO and east of the primary county complex.
Eventually, there was some remodeling of the GCSO Payson jail facility.
The county continued to look for a temporary solution to give the courts more space, including negotiating to rent part of the complex where Beall’s Outlet is located. However, the cost of remodeling the space was estimated to be around $5 million on top of the lease, so that option was dropped.
The county bought the old NAPA building on West Main in Payson in 2014. It was considered for a variety of uses — expansion of the GCSO facility, possible court facility, meeting and storage space for the sheriff’s posse. Eventually, in 2021, it became the new home for the Gila County Health Department in Payson. The old office was demolished, as was the structure used by the Community Action Program. The CAP office was moved to the Twin Pines Shopping Center in the fall of 2021. The demolition was in preparation of constructing the new county complex.
Probation offices were moved to 112 W. Cedar in Payson in 2019. The facility was designed including a teen center to provide high school students access to a computer lab (with tutoring in the future), pool tables, ping-pong, video games, movies, a music room, and other activities. It also included a “Hope Room” designated for individual and group counseling for kids and their parents.
Additionally, there is a Respite Room for law enforcement to drop kids off that are not eligible for detention, but need a 24-hour cooling-off period.
Grand opening ceremonies were held, but shortly afterward, COVID-19 lockdowns were put in place, limiting the number of people that could gather in one place, so the facility remained out of use for many months. However, it is now open and operating to serve area teens that need somewhere to go after school and at other times.
Read more about Gila County government offices and departments, check the monthly calendar and find a directory of staff names and phone numbers at gilacountyaz.gov. Like and follow Gila County government on Facebook and get updates about testing, vaccine clinics and much more — also like and follow https://www.facebook.com/gilacohealthem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!