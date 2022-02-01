Learn about the success of the Payson Testing Center from Gila County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval and staff. Sandoval and his staff will be guests on KMOG’s open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7. The program is scheduled to describe an acclaimed, innovative program his office launched in 2017 to boost adult education and literacy in Rim Country and throughout Gila County.
“It is important for the public to understand that up until 2017 there was no place in Gila County to take a GED test or a Pearson test. We run these testing and education centers as a service to a population in Gila County that very much needs the support – and we do it on a shoestring. For example, in K-12 education, the schools receive state funding for students based on enrollment, attendance, special needs, etc.; our Adult Education program does not receive funding on a per-student basis. We write for and receive a small grant from the Arizona Department of Education that covers about a third of the cost. I like to say that I ‘beg, borrow and steal’ the other two-thirds. The truth is, we have to be very resourceful to make it work. However, I am all about providing a second chance for people. I want to see them have an opportunity to lift themselves up. Speaking of that, as we moved our office, one of the movers said, ‘Yeah, this GED was great for my wife. She couldn’t finish high school for various reasons. It allowed her to get her GED and she’s working on getting into the nursing program.’
“To hear a story like that makes it all worth it to me.”
The Payson Roundup caught up with Sandoval for a brief interview ahead of next Tuesday’s open mic on KMOG.
Question: What’s likely to be new with the testing center during 2022?
Sandoval: What’s new is 4,800 square feet of increased accessibility, visibility and room to grow the program. This includes instruction and the testing rooms for GED and Pearson. As well, we have provided a 600 square foot room for Rim Literacy to provide reading and language instruction for English Language learners.
Question: Did the center remain open during the pandemic?
Sandoval: My staff did an incredible job of keeping the center open during the pandemic. It was one of the only GED and Pearson Centers in the West to remain open. As a result, we were able to accommodate people from all over Arizona as well as several other states. Masks and social distancing were required. Plus the place was scrubbed and cleaned constantly by staff members. As far as instruction, most of it was online during the pandemic. We are back to in person.
Question: Let’s hear a few statistics. Tell us about the Payson Adult Ed Testing Center Success staff successes of 2020-2021.
Sandoval: We have an outstanding staff – educators will stay with an individual to prepare them for all six GED exams. We also have inventories we administer to help a person match up their interests and abilities with career opportunities. Here are some numbers reflecting the number of tests we have administered in both GED and Pearson Vue since November of 2017: 834 in Payson, 732 in Globe, and 298 in San Carlos; also we have 94 graduates in Payson, 81 in Globe, and 20 in San Carlos.
Question: Who are your clients? How do you attract them?
Sandoval: Good numbers are pretty hard to get at. Census data suggests the percentage of high school graduates is around 83% for 25+ (2015-2019). That translates to around 3,000 people in the Rim Country area. However, that percentage does not reflect the number of people between the ages of 16 and 25. That number is even more difficult to try and capture. We could certainly be serving more people. Something important to keep in mind is that it does take a commitment on the part of the individual. It takes some preparation and study. An individual must pass six different exams in various subject areas to receive their high school equivalency. It is highly unlikely that a person is going to come in off the street and pass all the tests without some significant preparation. I am sure there are a whole bunch of people out there that could use our services but don’t quite realize it yet.
Question: How does a new student/client enroll?
Sandoval: Start by calling 928-472-5284. You can also go to https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/school_superintendent/ged_information.php to get more information, names and numbers. Here is where it gets a little tricky. We are moving out of our current facilities at 1100 North Beeline and moving into a 4,800 square foot facility at the southeast corner of Highway 87 and Highway 260. If you like to navigate by landmarks, it’s one door east of the Payson Urgent Care at the shopping center where McDonald’s is. Folks have been working hard to get the testing center ready, but we will shake the bugs out pretty quickly and have it going smoothly. In the meantime however, people can sign up and start the assessment and instructional process. The bottom line is, once you call or show up, we will do everything we can to make sure you are fully enrolled, fully supported and prepared to achieve your GED so you can take the next step on your journey. We won’t let go of you.
“Oh, and I’d be remiss not to mention this! Possibly our biggest news is that our beloved Adult Education Director Gail Gorry will be leaving this year to be closer to her grandchildren in South Carolina. Consequently, we are looking for someone with high level administrative skills including grant writing; along with great people management skills; training skills and an “S” on their chest, plus able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. It’s a pretty demanding position,” Sandoval concluded.
