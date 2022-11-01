Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S. — has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.
Appointments are still available – a dozen donors were needed as of press time – and Vitalant staff and volunteers are in Pine-Strawberry today, Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pine.
A single donation can save up to three lives. Walk-ins are welcome, or plan ahead and schedule an appointment for one of the next drives conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-258-4825.
Vitalant supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona and urges Payson and Rim Country donors to offset a statewide “critical blood shortage.” Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross report that during 2021-2022 the supply has dropped to the lowest level in years, in part because COVID-19 sickened so many Arizonans, making them ineligible to donate blood while they were unwell.
Mark your calendar for the next drives in Rim Country:
• Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Sawmill Theatres parking lot
• Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd., Payson
• Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Payson High School, 514 W. Wade Lane
How often can you give blood?
Wait at least eight weeks (56 days) between donations of whole blood, or 16 weeks (112 days) between Power Red donations. Whole blood donors can donate up to 6 times a year. Questions about giving blood, or a Power Red donation? Read more at vitalant.org
Healthy donors are welcome, regardless of vaccinated or unvaccinated status. Donors with Type O blood are especially needed because that universal type of blood is used to treat emergencies and trauma.
Want helpful reminders about Rim Country blood drives as more of these are scheduled? Like-and follow
