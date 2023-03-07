Arizona Youth Partnership has a free online series of four parenting classes and invites new parents, parents-to-be, and even caregivers/babysitters/siblings to sign up. Classes are taught online for the convenience of taking them at home – or in your local library where free internet access is provided. There are in-person options for these classes, too; for details or if you have questions – or to sign-up – email StephanieM@AZYP.org or suzie@azyp.org.
Those interested can also or call 928-224-8451 or 928-595-0062. In addition to learning proven parenting tips, the classes include incentives such as free diapers, gift cards – and free car seats for those who complete all four classes. “Northern Gila County — Tonto Basin – Payson, Pine-Strawberry and Young – don’t miss our next series of free Parenting Classes!” urged Stephanie Miller, Program Coordinator and Parent Educator for the Arizona Youth Partnership. “New Year, New Car Seat! Remember that car seats do have expiration dates. So, if you’re tired of constantly having to share the car seat between vehicles — we are here to help. I have free brand-new car seats from infant carrier, convertible, and high back booster/booster. I also have free diapers. The simple things in life shouldn’t be so stressful. To receive a free car seat, diapers or a gift card complete our four classes. Sign up with an email to StephanieM@AZYP.org or or call (928) 224-8451.
