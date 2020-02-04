The Gila County Elections Department is looking for poll workers to help with the upcoming election.
Earn up to $105 assisting voters per election. The next is the March 17 Presidential Preference Election.
The elections department is hiring poll workers for Pine-Strawberry, Star Valley, Young, Tonto Basin, Miami, Canyon Day, San Carlos and Roosevelt.
To work the polls, volunteers must be registered to vote in Gila County and have good communication skills. Paid training is provided prior to the Presidential Preference Election on March 17.
To apply, call or email Erin Miller at the Gila County Elections Department at (928) 402-8709 or eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!