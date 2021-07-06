The progress on the new county complex here in Payson is impressive, but the flatness of the roof might be concerning to some who have lived through the big snows the area has endured every few years or so.
The Roundup reached out to the county to ask about snow loads on what appears to be a flat roof. Turns out appearances can be deceiving, according to Homero Vela, assistant county manager. He said snow loads were considered in the design.
The county design requirements are based on elevation and in the Payson area the snow loads are 40 pounds per square foot and the building design must meet these requirements. The structural design accounts for snow loads of 40 PSF. This is the expected weight of a two-foot layer of saturated snow.
The design of the roof has no valleys where an ice dam might accumulate a point load and the outer edges of the gutters are a minimum of 1-inch below the edge of the roof plane for additional peace of mind.
There are no flat roof areas that would rely on internal roof drain leaders to drain melting snow.
Construction is scheduled to be complete by December 2021.
