Are your dogs and cats up-to-date on vaccinations to prevent rabies? Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds pet owners that a current rabies vaccination is required, and up-to-date annual license is essential to prove ownership if your stray dog ends up at the shelter. Are your pets microchipped? They should be: only 22% of lost dogs without a microchip get reunited with the anxious owners who love them, and that number drops to just 2% for stray cats.
Low-cost vaccines, preventative care, microchipping and even nail trimming are available when Dr. Berglund and her staff bring the Happy Tails mobile vet clinic to Rim Country each week: Wednesdays at the Humane Society in Payson, the Tonto Basin IGA Market each Thursday, and Ponderosa Market in Pine on Fridays.
Call 928-235-7385 to confirm with mobile clinic staff; read the patient arrival policy or download and complete your new patient form at happytailsmobilevets.com.
To protect both pets and vet staff, dogs must arrive leashed and properly controlled during their visit. Cats must be in a carrier or on a leash.
Surgeries take place in the morning. Drop-off for surgery is during the 30 minutes after opening. Surgeries must be scheduled ahead of time, call 928-235-7385. Pets are seen for non-surgical care between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. as walk-ins. Services include annual exams, vaccinations, microchipping and medication prescriptions; surgeries include spay/neuter, growth removals, wound repair, dental cleanings and extractions, bladder stone removal, enucleation.
Happy Tails Mobile Vet offers lab work, too: complete blood counts, metabolic panels, heartworm tests, fecal exams, urinalysis and cytology. For details call 928-235-7385.
