Gila County has funds available to assist with utilities and rent for low-income households. Relief is available for those that are struggling to pay their rent, electric, or gas or propane bills.
Income and documentation limits apply.
To get help with rent, a household of one person may not have a gross monthly income exceeding $1,329; for a household of two, the limit is $1,796; the limit for a household of three is $2,263; those with larger households need to contact the Gila County Community Action Program between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 514 S. Beeline Highway, Payson, 928-474-7192; or 5515 S. Apache Ave., Suite 200, Globe, 928-425-7631.
The income limits for utility assistance are slightly higher. A one-person household can have a maximum monthly gross income of $2,061; two persons, $2,695; three persons, $3,329. Households with more than three persons should contact CAP at one of the above numbers for details.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!