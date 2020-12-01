With just 17 questions it only takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Answers are confidential - and anonymous. Find convenient clickable links to the survey in both English and Spanish at facebook.com/gilacohealthem and also on Gila County’s website gilacountyaz.gov
Do you have 5 to 10 minutes to describe your health, share your thoughts about access to medical care and food - and suggest how Globe-Miami and Gila County could be a healthier place for all of us to live?
Surveys are conveniently online in both English and Spanish. They are also available in paper form at all libraries throughout Gila County. They can be found at health department offices in both Globe and Payson, or a copy can be mailed or emailed to you if that’s more convenient.
Answers are confidential - and anonymous.
Questions range from a general health assessment, with questions like: do you use prescription drugs, get exercise, smoke, get annual flu shots, slather on the sunscreen before heading outdoors? - to compassionate questions asking if you feel safe in your community, if you experience depression, feelings of helplessness or anxiety.
“Your input is very important to us, and all participants remain anonymous,” said Celena Cates, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner for Gila County Health & Emergency Management.
“Your answers to this brief survey help us better understand the overall health of residents in Gila County communities, and to focus our efforts on addressing specific public health issues to improve our collective quality of life. Surveys are voluntary, and with just 17 questions it only takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete. We don’t ask for your name, phone or private information, and your answers are completely confidential,” she said.
Find surveys conveniently online at https://forms.gle/jPBVtF2MWbTKZoe98; the version en Espanol is online at https://forms.gle/3NposJUBKUDi3GiF9
For an easier way to access either survey, find convenient click-links at facebook.com/gilacohealthem and also on Gila County’s website gilacountyaz.gov
Residents may also complete paper surveys at one of Gila County’s eight libraries.
Focus group topic: Your Health & Local Healthcare
For those particularly interested in topics explored within the brief health assessment survey, please share more focused and specific input about your experience, and our collective public health at focus groups that meet online Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 24; an outreach effort associated with the survey. All who are interested please contact Dezirae Williams at 530-410-1325 or email
