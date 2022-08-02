blood drive

Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S.—has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.

 Hand-out

Rim Country residents are being urged to donate blood Aug. 19 and 27

Appointments are still available – dozens of donors are urgently needed. Vitalant staff and volunteers return to Payson for the community’s next blood drives: the first is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 at Banner Payson High Country Seniors’ Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.