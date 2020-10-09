The Rim Country’s Cheryl Kuhl won several Best of Show awards and blue ribbons in the county’s recent virtual photo contest.
The contest was one of two traditions of the Gila County Fair that went online and virtual this year, in order to carry on despite COVID-19 cancellation of the Globe fair.
Maybe it was the convenience of uploading photos as opposed to physically delivering matted and framed pieces of art, but contest entries increased for this year’s contest, organizers report.
“We had 169 entries, and that’s up from 141 entries last year,” said Jeanne Polenz, photo contest coordinator. “Cheryl Kuhl submitted some truly breathtaking artwork, ranging from ‘Agathla in Snow,’ which captured the Best in Show in the Black and White category; to her compelling picture of a barrel racer, or the striking star-trail long exposure nighttime shot of the cosmos reflected in Willow Springs Lake, another Best of Show in the category of Digital Prints.
“Her jumping spider got a blue ribbon, too. We had such a wonderful range of photographers represented this year from all across Gila County, and capturing scenes that are unique to where we live — Patricia Hunt won a blue ribbon in Family Traditions with her photo of a Fancy Feather Dancer from the Apache Gold Intertribal PowWow. Plus another ribbon for her colorful fall colors in See Canyon on the Mogollon Rim. Fran Yates’ photos ranged from macro closeups of bees on flowers in Payson’s Community Garden in Payson to a mare in the Apache-Sitgreaves Forest northeast of Payson.”
Both beautiful and thought-provoking art in this year’s exhibit spans so many themes, and generations. One entry is endearingly titled “My granddaughter at two months asleep in my arms.”
Another, with the sobering title “COVID” includes this stark caption by the photographer: “Holding my dying dad’s hand. No one should be alone at their death.”
Wish you could see more of the beautiful photography entered by Gila County artists? Here’s another bonus of the contest moving online and virtual this year: early this month Polenz expects all images to be uploaded and viewable at gilacountyfair.com; or like and follow Gila County Fair on Facebook for announcement when the online album goes live.
See the list of all winners at gilacountyfair.com.
