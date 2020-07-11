The 100-degree heat on July 9 didn’t stop Gila County Supervisor Tim R. Humphrey (District 2), Emergency Manager Carl Melford and a small team of county staff and volunteers from filling 1,000 sandbags.
The county has provided a self-serve sandbag station for free to residents of Tonto Basin, Punkin Center and Jakes Corner who are preparing for the monsoon runoff in the aftermath of the recent Bush Fire.
Gila County Health & Emergency Management set up the station the previous week, providing sand, bags, and a reminder to “bring your own shovel.”
Supplies will remain there for homeowners and residents to self-serve sandbags and create erosion control berms to deal with flooding that’s expected when summer rains hit upper elevation hillsides that were reduced to ash by the Bush Fire.
Residents applauded the effort on social media, commenting, “Thank you Gila County, this is why we love being a part of the Tonto/Gila County community.”
