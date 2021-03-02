Have you started preparing your tax paperwork? If you earn less than $55,000 — email or call Gila County Community Services staff for free tax preparation.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is an outreach program offered by the Gila County Community Action Program. Pandemic precautions have changed the way staff intakes tax paperwork and returns completed forms.
VITA’s Dorine Prine has keen insight into tax deductions clients would unknowingly miss. Call or email is the most efficient way to contact these IRS-certified VITA tax preparers. Email Dorine at dprine@gilacountyaz.gov or call 928-425-7631.
VITA volunteers estimate tax preparation fees average about $300.
Gila County’s VITA team completed 837 income tax returns last year. It helped secure refunds totaling $1,103,845 — and saved low-income taxpayers more than $350,000.
For more than a decade Gila County’s VITA team has prepared tax papers and filing for residents whose household income is $55,000 or less a year. It started when Gila County Community Services Director Malissa Buzan realized low-income residents need assistance completing and filing tax paperwork.
“This is just one of many ways Gila County Community Action offers measurable benefits in our communities,” adds Prine. “Few people enjoy doing taxes — but this is definitely a fulfilling part of our jobs.
“We take pride in helping hard-working low-income clients receive the full amount of their tax refund, and avoid the high cost of tax preparation.”
