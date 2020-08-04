Mark your calendar for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 – it is the once-a-month chance to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents. The meeting’s guest speakers, via conference call, include Aimee Backus and Joanne Conlin. Backus explains how the Northern Arizona Coalition for Military Families arranges resources and collaborates to provide assistance to active military, veterans and their family members in the community. Conlin, president of the Payson Unified School District board, along with invited school representatives, discuss preparations for online classes and in-person classes that are scheduled to resume this month, and how local schools are dealing with federal and state mandates to reopen schools safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is an opportunity to speak directly to school personnel.
This “one-stop meeting” is a chance each month to connect in an informal chat. Meetings will continue to be hosted online to assure participants’ safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There's time at the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance. This meeting provides a great way to network and build collaborations with other people that are all in one place at the same time. To be added to the invite list for the Aug. 13 meeting, and obtain the conference call phone number and code, call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
