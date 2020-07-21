Phil and Helen Martin received a surprise when they opened their early ballots. While Phil’s had the Payson Town Council candidates listed, Helen’s did not.
“Suddenly as we got to the end, Tom Morrissey and the council members were missing from my ballot,” said Helen. “My first thought was with this ridiculous effort to recall the mayor and some council members was the cause of this discrepancy.”
Helen “called the Globe (recorder’s office) to explain the discrepancy in our two ballots.”
She didn’t trust the response.
“The person I talked to was very flippant and said she would call me back,” said Helen.
So Helen “immediately went to the Republican field office,” to report the issue.
According to Helen, Gila County’s Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, didn’t waste any time calling Lori Mills, the Republican field organizer for Payson who directed Helen to Bingham directly.
“Sadie Jo asked me to come to the recorder’s office (Payson) and she would show me on the computer what caused this discrepancy,” said Helen.
The answer seemed to be basic human error.
A data entry error had split the couple’s ballots in a district Bingham calls, a “split district.”
That means some homes are within the town boundaries while others are under the rules of the county.
Because of being incorrectly identified as living outside of the town’s jurisdiction, about 20 voters “received a ballot for the wrong precinct part,” said Bingham.
The recorder’s office has addressed the problem.
“We have contacted each voter and/or mailed them a new ballot that is correct,” she said.
Payson Precinct 8 covers a lot of ground, the quadrant from the corner of Airport Road and McLane up to the airport developments and out McLane and State Route 87 to East Verde Park — or East Verde Estates depends on which entrance sign you believe. (See maps)
This makes a difference on what type of ballot a voter receives.
Most of Precinct 8 falls under the authority of the town, including folks who live near Bridle Path Lane and up to the Country Club Vista past the airport. For these residents, the town provides water, police, fire, business licenses, etc. The voters elect the mayor and town council members to represent them in town business.
Not so, East Verde Park. This community of 100-plus homes is an unincorporated area under the rules of Gila County. Therefore, they do not vote for Payson council candidates.
Bingham confirmed each registered voter in Precinct 8 will receive a ballot with candidates for federal, state and county races, as the Martins did. Both Helen and Phil could vote for president of the United States, supervisor of Gila County, etc.
But Helen should have also had the chance to vote for town council members as her husband did since they both live in Payson.
According to what Bingham explained to Helen, the issued occurred because of a data entry error.
“She showed me the 75 registered voters on my street,” said Helen. “Everybody’s name had a D next to it. Mine has an E.”
The E key is right above the D key on a computer keyboard.
Bingham apologized to Helen and fixed the error.
The whole situation still made Helen feel uncomfortable.
“What if I had lived alone and didn’t know any better? I would have not voted for the council,” she said. “This is a big boo-boo. Why wasn’t it proofread?”
Bingham has offered many solutions to the 20 affected voters scattered throughout Precinct 8 who should have received a town council ballot.
Bingham said her office has already mailed a corrected ballot to Helen and all those affected. But if those voters do not wish to mail in their ballot, Bingham said there are other options.
“They can ... come into the recorder’s office or go to the polling place,” she said.
If voters have more questions, call the recorder’s office at 928-402-8735 or 800-474-5301.
