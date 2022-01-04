January 1 brought the New Year — and Gila County Government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from entry-level clerk positions to department head directors.
Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV; find it a governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history. That background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions in which you may be interested. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
We’re Hiring
Are you a mechanic, or road maintenance equipment operator looking for a workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County Public Works is hiring for local jobs based in Payson and Star Valley — ranging from get-your-foot-in-the-door part-time positions for a part-time scale-house attendant at Buckhead Mesa Landfill ($12.23 per hour) or a Payson Justice Court Bailiff paid between $14.58 and $20.05 per hour. You’re an automotive mechanic? Public Works’ Fleet Services / Vehicle Maintenance division needs one for Star Valley, at a salary from $36,168 to $49,731. Star Valley is also the work location for a Road Maintenance and Equipment Operator to be paid from $31,694 to $43,579; but please note the county’s also hiring for this same position and pay range for jobs based in Young, Tonto Basin and Globe.
Among the more unique jobs with Gila County is Communicable Disease Specialist for Health and Emergency Management, with a pay rate from $34,610 to $47,589 monitoring routine reportable disease surveillance and response — in effect helping mitigate COVID-19. Read the complete job description and apply online.
Other Payson jobs include:
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 — $91,563
• Administrative Clerk Specialist for the Probation Department, $31,694 — $43,579
• Sheriff’s Deputy, with a salary range $50,612 — $64,000
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $36,168 — $49,731
• Sheriff’s Office Detention Medical Director, $76,187 — $100,948
• Human Resources Liaison for the Sheriff’s Office, $29,023 — $39,906
• Juvenile Clinical Mental Health Therapist, $53,142 — $71,742
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $48,202 — $65,072
• Public Health Nurse — a contract job paid from $35 — $45 per hour
• Public Works Roads Supervisor in Star Valley and also Young (two separate jobs), $45,906 — $61,973
• Part-Time scalehouse attendant at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, a temporary position paid $12.23 per-hour
• Road Maintenance Equipment Operator, three separate jobs — one each in Star Valley, Tonto Basin, Young, $31,694 — $43,579
• Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic (senior), $37,795-$51,969
