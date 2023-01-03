As 2023 begins this week, Gila County government offers a range of job opportunities literally ‘from A-to-Z’ – from automotive mechanic to zoning and building inspector. Check out governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz to review the opportunities.
New job opportunities with Gila County this week include several positions for equipment operators, running trucks, loaders, graders and more for road maintenance and also at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill north of town. Equipment operators have a choice of job sites, too, with positions based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, and pay between $39,186 and $48,983.
Applications are conveniently online, but anyone who has trouble using the online portal is welcome to call Human Resources staff at 928-402-4253 or email employment@gilacountyaz.gov.
The county’s job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs. Job seekers should sign up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz.
Set up your account, input your education and work history and that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV – efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out those same fields of information on future, or multiple, applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions of interested. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting clerk or mechanic position becomes available. Create an account today using your personal email and test-drive the process.
Openings
• Public Health Programs Educator, $48,089 to $60,111 – Develops, coordinates, implements, and presents complex and sensitive county public health education programs including prevention and education services as defined by grant programs to elementary, middle, and secondary school students. Develops and designs printed materials and other educational tools. Instructs and supervises students in a school and/or teen center setting during regular school day hours, after school hours, and/or on weekends.
• Zoning and Building Inspector, $44,387 to $55,484 – Ensure compliance with building and zoning adopted codes and ordinances. This position inspects for zoning violations and that various aspects of building construction are in accordance with the approved building plans and codes. Minimum education required? High School Graduate or GED with additional specialized or technical training courses. Minimum years of directly related experience? Two years building inspection experience or equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
•Automotive Mechanic in Star Valley, $40,536 to $50,670 – A high school diploma or GED satisfies the minimum education requirement, and four years automotive mechanic experience or equivalent combination of education, training and experience. Technical school training in automotive maintenance and repair and/or trade certifications are desirable. On the task list: vehicle safety inspections and preventive maintenance; perform mechanical repairs, rebuild and/or overhaul vehicles and equipment including differential, manual and automatic transmissions; replace mufflers and weld repairs exhaust systems. Tests, diagnoses and repairs all systems on county vehicles and equipment; inspects, tests and diagnoses mechanical and electrical systems for automotive, specialized road maintenance, heavy construction, and law enforcement equipment; determines the nature of repairs required to make vehicles/equipment safe and operable, this includes road tests after the repairs. Also helps with cleaning maintenance shop, including sweeping and mopping floors, picking up tools, and cleaning shop benches; cleans and fuels vehicles; picks up and delivers vehicles and equipment in the field.
• Community Health Specialist based in either Payson or Globe – A fulltime job with the Health and Emergency Services Department, with a salary range from $34,431 to $43,039. A high school diploma or GED meets the minimum education required, and two years of related experience or equivalent combination of education, training and experience. Task: interact with the public on a regular basis and implement curricula that promotes healthy behaviors; continually develop ways to reach various county populations through presentations, media and one-on-one counseling; coordinate and/or attend community events promoting health and well-being; administer clinical services as needed; produce and/or utilize program reports.
• Deputy County Attorney Senior, $80,347 to $100,434, but, depending upon experience, could be eligible for Deputy County Attorney ‘Principal’ with a higher salary range from $88,157 to $110,196.
• Deputy Sheriff for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, $54,772 to $68,465
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $80,347 to $100,433
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $41,800 — $50,929
• Justice Court Clerk, $35,529 — $44,411
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $52,362 — $65,453
• Public Health Nurse – Contract work paying from $35 to $45 per hour for the Health and Emergency Services Department.
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator in Star Valley and also Tonto Basin, $39,186 to $48,983
• Senior Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator based in Payson, with salary range from $44,387 to $55,484
• Public Works Roads Supervisor in Young, $50,066 — $62,583
