jobs

As 2023 begins this week, Gila County government offers a range of job opportunities literally ‘from A-to-Z’ – from automotive mechanic to zoning and building inspector. Check out governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz to review the opportunities.

New job opportunities with Gila County this week include several positions for equipment operators, running trucks, loaders, graders and more for road maintenance and also at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill north of town. Equipment operators have a choice of job sites, too, with positions based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, and pay between $39,186 and $48,983.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.