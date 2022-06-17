Gila County Dist. 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen talked about taxes at his June 13 town hall meeting for Rim Country residents. Christensen represents Payson, Pine, Strawberry and other parts of northern Gila County. He is up for election in the 2022 election.
Held at the new Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex, located at 707 S. Colcord Road in Payson, Christensen’s town hall covered several topics, but his discussion of taxes included a couple of handouts to help the audience.
Christensen said only 33% of the property taxes in Gila County come to the county government. The balance goes to incorporated towns and cities; school districts; a variety of special districts; and the community college.
Gila County has not changed its 4.19 per $100 of assessed valuation in 12 years. The board does not set property assessments, that is the responsibility of the county assessor’s office.
“I asked our Finance Director Mary Springer about dropping the tax rate to 3.19. She said that would cost the county about $6 million and cripple the county, but only save the owner of a highly assessed property $100 on their tax bill.”
Christensen shared information from the county’s 2020 annual report that showed how each dollar of property tax was allocated:
• School districts receive an average of 42 cents of every dollar (different districts have different rates, but range from 5 cents to 68 cents;
• The county gets 38 cents from every dollar;
• The community college and other special districts get an average of 7 cents each from every dollar (like schools, besides the community college, the range paid for special districts varies from 2 cents to 12 cents;
• Incorporated towns get an average of 4 cents from every dollar (the range going to towns varies from 3 cents to 7 cents)
The county gets revenue from other sources in addition to property taxes. Among these: sales taxes, which are collected by the state and allocated to the county; Highway User Fund Revenues and the county’s half-cent excise tax, which are collected when gasoline is purchased; additionally there are grants from numerous state and federal agencies, but these have restrictions on their use; plus money paid to the county in lieu of property taxes for federal lands, but these are designated for schools and road improvements.
The county also received a substantial amount of money from the federal government during the depth of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is still spending it. Christensen said the COVID money helped the county see a 23% increase in its budget. Additionally, tourism from the Phoenix and elsewhere in the state to Gila County increased its sales tax receipts.
“We have a fit and trim budget, with very little waste,” Christensen said.
He shared the county’s budgeted expenses from Fiscal Year 2020. Public Safety (the sheriff’s office, detention and dispatch) was allocated 33% of the budget; Capital, 23%; General Government (county operations) received 17%; the Courts and Criminal Defense, 13%; Health and Wellness, 7%; Facilities and Fleet, 5%; and Debt Service, 2%.
During 2021, the property taxes collected in each Supervisor District were: $19.8 million in District 1; $17.7 million in District 2; and $36.6 million in District 3. Christensen said District 3 collected the most taxes because it is the largest of the three districts and includes the developments of Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club, along with Star Valley, all of Young and goes all the way to the southeast end of the county.
All totaled, the county collected in 2021 more than $71 million in property tax, but was only allowed to use $23.5 million based on its current tax rate of 4.19% per $100 of the assessed value.
