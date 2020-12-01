District 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin continued her Thanksgiving tradition with a $2,000 donation to the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
Holiday turkeys and meals sponsored via the food bank keep the dollars local by setting up a line of credit at the Ponderosa Market — where the local food bank and Senior Center can purchase food as needed over the November-December holiday season. Martin said it’s “a win-win” that supports a vital local store and a charity that makes “excellent use of the donation.”
Want to donate or volunteer for the upcoming Christmas campaign? Food collection boxes for nonperishable items are at the Pine post office, Ponderosa Market and also the Farmers Market.
A few months back volunteers reported feeding about 110 households in Pine and Strawberry, representing approximately 230 people.
Mail donations by check or money order to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Connect, or ask how to volunteer with a call to 480-202-8708 or email psfoodbank@gmail.com or connect at facebook.com/psfoodbank/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!