It took them nine hours round trip, but Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen and Gary Morris, a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, hiked the Flume Trail into Fossil Creek recently to assess it for damage after the Backbone Fire.
According to Christensen, the two made the trek with special permission Aug. 29.
“The 9.3-mile round-trip, 9-hour hike was over difficult terrain,” Christensen said.
Morris added they started at about 8:30 a.m. and finished around 6 p.m.
“The area is closed to the public for now. Our goal was to determine if there was significant damage, caused by the fire that went through last year, which would cause monsoon rains to accelerate down the canyon, damaging the old road,” Christensen said.
He said that what they found was encouraging — the runoff did not damage the road very much.
“If we can get equipment onto this old road, we can get the road safe for rescuers. It is not intended to accommodate public access with vehicles, but for a rescue vehicle only (this applies to two other roads in the area: Bob Bear Trail and the 708 Road),” Christensen said.
He went on to say, “It’s critical we get these trails and old roads passable for our rescue UTV. We’ll have a meeting in the near future that’ll involve many of the agencies regarding these improvements. Headway is being made and I hope equipment will be on these roads ASAP.
“I have a much greater appreciation for our rescue teams and I commend their frequent descent into the canyon on these rugged trails, by foot, to rescue people. The conditions are very dangerous. A typical rescue lasts over six hours and we’ll be able to reduce that to an hour or less if we make these road improvements. It’s a matter of public safety and it needs to be done.”
Morris has been on the Flume Trail many times and while he is no longer the Pine-Strawberry Fire chief, he is a member of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue. He said between 2015 and 2020 the team has made 740 rescues, seven of which involved fatalities. The Forest Service has closed three access points, so what used to take an average of 90 minutes now takes from five to seven hours. A rescue also usually takes more than a dozen TRSR personnel. The rescues are generally in 100 degree weather, he added.
He said the trail inventory and reconnaissance hike resulted after recently receiving a request from the Yavapai Apache to see what road improvements needed to be made for vehicle access to their holy sites in the area. Morris said they would like to bring their elderly to the sites for prayers and ceremonies. The goal was to see the road conditions after the Backbone Fire and any washouts that followed with the monsoon rains.
Morris said the crossing where a bridge that was dismantled when the power plant was closed can be “fixed” by placing a couple of culverts at the site and doing backfill. The three or four washouts on the trail can be filled using heavy equipment.
The damage was minor to modest, Morris said. In addition to repairing the damage, creating a modified crossing with culverts and backfill, the projects they’d like to see including creating a landing zone for the Bob Bear Trail and expanding the landing area at the top of the trail and make the trails accessible to rescue UTVs.
The Flume Trail access to Fossil Creek comes from Camp Verde and the Bob Bear Trail is from Strawberry. The other rescue access is Forest Road 708.
